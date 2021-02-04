



The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to commence its membership registration/revalidation exercise in Ebonyi on Tuesday, Feb 9.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the state APC Caretaker Chairman on Thursday in Abakaliki.

According to him, distribution of registration materials across the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state will take place on Monday, Feb. 8, while the actual exercise would begin on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

“The training for LGA committees has been scheduled to hold in Abakaliki at the Ecumenical Centre and will last from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5.





“To ensure compliance with COVID – 19 protocols, the training has been decentralised to avoid crowding.

“The LGAs in Ebonyi South were trained on Wednesday, Feb. 3 while those from Ebonyi Central and Ebonyi North will be trained on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 respectively,” Okoro-Emegha said.

He urged all members of the party to ensure that they revalidate their membership cards to continue to enjoy rights and privileges accruing to members of the party.

The APC chairman also called on members of the public wishing to join the league of progressives to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the exercise to register saying that the party would open its arms to receive them into its fold. (NAN)