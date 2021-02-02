



The Seven-Man State Supervisory Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Membership Revalidation and Registration Exercise have charged the state caretaker executives in Lagos to ensure rancour-free, smooth exercise to achieve success in the interest of the party.

Chairman of the committee, Dr. Mohammed gave the charge on Monday, at the stakeholders’ meeting and train-the-trainers exercise, held at the Lagos State party Secretariat in Acme, Ikeja.

According to him, going by the party constitution, the exercise should be a routine at a six month interval period.

He urged all the stakeholders to ensure the right thing was done to get members revalidated and get new members registered to maintain APC stand of being a leading party not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

According to Bashir, “I urge all of us as stakeholders and party leaders to ensure we do the right thing for this exercise to succeed. We have no reason to fail in Lagos State.

“I want to employ all of us as stakeholders to ensure that whatever is required to be done to ensure the success of this important exercise is being done.

“I also urge all of us to ensure that from your own end as stakeholders, you give us required support and cooperation to ensure that we succeed to move APC forward.

“Without you the committee at this level cannot succeed just like without the committee this exercise will not also happen. We are going to have a symbiotic relationship.

“We will work with you hand in hand without ceding our own responsibilities but we will play things according to the rules and dictates of the exercise.

“We are not ready to hide anything from the stakeholders.”

He, therefore, urged all the party leaders that would be saddled with one responsibility or the other to see it as a trust to do the process according to laid down rules.

Bashir said the committee remained the chief anchor of the exercise, saying that everything would take its stem from the committee for leadership and guidance.

He said that the committee was expected to give training and had been directed to cascade the training down the ladder across states.

The committee would be organising training of two supervisors from each local government area.

Bashir said that the first phase of registration would commence on February 9 and end on February 25.





He said that the committee was directed to ensure that there should not be any exclusion, in whatever form or manner, of any willing persons of 18 years and above who wanted to join the party.

According to him, “whoever wants to join the party should be allowed and be assisted irrespective of gender, tribe or ethnicity.”

He urged stakeholders across levels to mobilised members at grassroots to ensure the party gets the required membership, saying the strength of a politician and a party lied in the number of followership.

“We will ensure due process is followed during the exercise because the interest of the party supersedes the interest of an individual.

“APC has its root from Lagos and we will treat all stakeholders equally and fairly. The rules and guidelines will be dictated by this registration committee and we will need the stakeholders to guide us in the various wards and local governments “, said Bashir.

However, a member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke (Ikeja Federal Constituency) queried why existing party members should be asked to re-register instead of revalidating their membership, citing the re-registering of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Faleke said column for revalidation of existing members was missing on the party’s membership registration form, saying that there should be provision for revalidation.

Also, a Lagos State House of Assembly member, Jude Idimogwu, urged the committee to ensure that non-indigenes were given a sense of belonging during the exercise, saying that Igbos and Hausas formed a bulk of voters in the state.

Alhaji Tunde Balogun, the Caretaker Chairman, Lagos APC, in his address, urged party leaders to massively mobilise members for the nationwide membership revalidation and registration exercise assuring that the exercise would be a resounding success in the state.

“The registration exercise has brought some controversies. The registration of members should be seen as routine. The apprehension is needless.

“The Lagos Chapter will ensure that the process is fair, transparent and all-inclusive.”

Other stakeholders present include; Caretaker Secretary, Lanre Ogunyemi, Caretaker Assistant Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Salami, Ganiyu Johnson, Rep. Jimi Benson and Rep. Bashiru Dawodu, among others.

The Chairperson of Conference 57 and Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government, Omolola Essien, led the council chairmen to the meeting.