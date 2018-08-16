Despite appeal by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, to aggrieved members to stay in the party and resolve whatever grievances they have, more members have dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The latest defectors are former chairman of Ovia North East Local Government Area, Mrs. Lucy Omagbon, and her husband, Harrison, alongside their supporters who are members of the Edo Kwankwasiyya Movement.

Mrs. Omagbon, who was a former woman leader of the PDP before she defected to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria in 2012, explained that National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, tried to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party but that things had gone from bad to worst.

She said some persons were bent on destroying the APC, which was why she returned to her former party.

“I don’t have anything against the person of Oshiomhole. It has happened. He has so many issues to concern himself with. He has tried to do his best in reconciling every one in Edo. The more he tries the moment he leaves the worst it becomes.

“Self respect matters a lot in politics. We got to the APC but we discovered that what we were subjected to was unimaginable. We were marginalised and did not know what was happening in the scheme of things. We did not know what was happening in various wards and local governments. I didn’t have answers to my people on what was happening,” she said.

On his part, Mr. Lawrence Oboh, a former APC leader in Ovia North East, said they joined the PDP because they were not being carried along in the scheme of things, just as immediate past general manager of Edo State Waste Management Board, Prince Aiyamenkhue Akonofua, said he decided to pledge his loyalty to the PDP because of what he went through in the hands of Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, has hailed the defectors for joining the team to rescue the country.

Orbih, who was represented by a senatorial leader of the party, Nosa Ehiman, assured them of equal representation in the scheme of things.

Some members of the APC in Edo State defected to the PDP last week, necessitating Idahosa to appeal for calm on Tuesday, to allow internal resolution of the party’s differences.