APC members defect to PDP in Bayelsa

The ranks of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have been depleted with the defection of scores of its members in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

A statement on Thursday by Diri’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said he received the returnees from the four constituencies of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Diri while welcoming them commended the PDP leadership in the Southern Ijaw LGA for keying into the ideals of his administration.

He emphasised the need for people of the state to shun divisive politics, adding that Bayelsa was created for it to be developed but regrettably the pull-him-down syndrome crept in shortly after creation to defeat the ideals of the founding fathers of the state.

The governor assured the returnees that the PDP was a truly democratic party where their views and rights would be respected, describing them as critical to the success of the party because, without a strong base at the grassroots, no party can succeed.

He also expressed optimism that the PDP would continue to be victorious in the state given its respect for laws and its strong grassroots support, unlike the opposition party.

Diri said, “PDP is a party that respects people. It is where we can discuss and resolve any issue. Let me on behalf of the biggest party in Africa welcome all of you back to PDP.

“This is one of my happiest days and I believe the same goes for my deputy. Most of us might be at the top but you are truly the top at the grassroots level. We are nothing without you.”

Speaking on behalf of the APC defectors, Pastor Kime Oyinkuro thanked the governor for his large heart to receive them and assured him that they were ready to work for the success of the PDP.

In their separate remarks, the PDP state chairman, Solomon Agwana, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Collins Cocodia, lauded the leadership style of Diri, stressing that the defectors returned to the party due to his sterling performance.