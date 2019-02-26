



The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has lost another seat in the National Assembly to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Declaring the results of the Bauchi Federal constituency yesterday at the INEC collation centre in Bauchi, the Returning Officer for the election, Ibrahim Yakubu declared the candidate of the PRP, Abdullahi Yakubu Shehu as the winner having polled a total of 69,088 votes while his closest rival Comrade Mohammed Sabo of the ruling APC polled a total of 53,470 votes just as the PDP candidate, Aminu Garu emerged third with a total of 43’727 votes.

The Returning Officer stated that the PRP candidate, Abdullahi Yakubu Shehu, having certified the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner of the Bauchi Federal Constituency.

Newmsen report that Bauchi State APC has now lost two seats in the House of Representatives following the declaration of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara of the PDP as the winner of the Dass/Tafawa-Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency.