The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State has said the party will not lose any of its members to other political parties in the state.

The state party chairman, Mr. Emeka Ibe, was speaking on the recent gale of defections that hit the Nigerian political space, which has seen public and political office holders moving to other political parties.

Ibe, who spoke during a meeting of the Anambra South Senatorial Zone Stakeholders and Zonal Executives meeting, said it was not afraid of the defection gale that has hit the country, rather it is confident that soon some federal lawmakers would leave their parries to join them.

He said: “The party is gaining much ground in Anambra and is not like other state chapters where their members were defecting to other parties.”

Ibe, in his goodwill message, assured the participants that none of its National Assembly member would defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any other party, instead some of the lawmakers in other parties in the state were making efforts to join the national ruling party.

The meeting, which was convened to fashion out ways of repositing the party in the zone towards ensuring success for APC in next year’s general election, saw major stakeholders and leaders of the party in the area brainstorm on the way forward.

Speaking at the meeting, the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the November 18, 2017 governorship election, Mr. Dozie Ikedife (jnr.) and three others including Hon. Okonkwo Okom emphasised the need for peace, unity and cohesion among the stakeholders in the zone.

They maintained that there was serious work to be done which needed every hand to be on deck for them to deliver APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates from the zone in the forthcoming general election.

Addressing the stakeholders at the meeting where national and state assembly aspirants formerly informed the party of their interest to contest in the 2019 general election, the Zonal Chairman, Hon. Izuchukwu Okeke, promised a level playing field for all aspirants.

He equally promised that his executive and stakeholders of zone would liaise with the state, local government and ward executives to ensure that the party primary in the zone is free and fair so as to have the best and popular candidates emerge.