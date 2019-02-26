



While the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is hopeful that President Muhammadu Buhari will be declared the winner of the presidential election, it has summoned its legal team to an emergency meeting on the election results.

It was learnt that the Legal Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council convened the emergency meeting of its legal team on Wednesday, February 26.

The meeting convened by the deputy director legal, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mamman Lawan Yusufari, was billed to hold at the APC Presidential Campaign Council Secretariat, Herbert Macaulay Way, CBD, Abuja.

A source disclosed that the meeting will deliberate on issues relating to the 2019 presidential election and issues that might require legal actions after all results are announced.

“Members of the Legal Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council are hereby invited to an emergency meeting of the Directorate on Wednesday 27 February 2019 at 4 pm,” APC said in a message to its legal team.

“The Directorate is to discuss crucial issues pertaining to the 2019 presidential election and prepare for any likely legal issues arising therefrom.”