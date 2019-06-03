<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Roland Owie, has warned warring factions of the Edo State All Progressives Congress not to drag the Benin Elders into its internal crisis.

Senator Owie said it was wrong for some groups to say Governor Godwin Obaseki is recruiting chieftains of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) like the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, and former Foreign Affairs minister, Chief Tom Ikimi.

Owie said anybody irrespective of their political affiliation is free to visit the governor of the state.

The former Chief Whip said, “I read it last week that our children were dragging Benin elders into the crisis in their party, the APC.

“I want to appeal to them; I am not interested in what is happening in their party (APC) that they should leave elders out of it. Benin elders should not be brought into disrepute, they should please avoid it. For bringing Chief Igbinedion into the matter, I expect that they pay an apology visit or issue rebuttal because today is for party A to be there, then it could be another party tomorrow.

“The Benins must understand that never again shall the Benins play second fiddle in any political system, in any party they will find themselves. I want them to unite with themselves and stop bringing Benin into disrepute.

“They should harp on that and don’t bring Igbinedion into such an issue. Igbinedion is a Benin elder and leave him out of their crisis. Any Benin man and anybody for that matter is free to visit the governor at will. If they don’t respect their elders, very soon it will catch up on them because they will also become elders”.