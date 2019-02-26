File Photo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released results of 118 National Assembly seats out of the 469.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from ongoing collations since elections on Saturday, 44 winners have been announced for Senatorial positions out of 109 as at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eleven winners are from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 32 from All Progressives Congress (APC) and one from Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Also, 74 winners have been announced by INEC for the House of Representatives seats out of 360.

NAN reports that 24 are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), six from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and 44 from the All Progressives Party (APC).

Full list of Senate winners

STATE CONSTITUENCY WINNER PARTY
ABIA Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency Sam Onuigbo PDP
ADAMAWA Anambra South  Ifeanyi Ubah YPP
ADAMAWA Adamawa North Ishaku Cliff PDP
ADAMAWA Adamawa Central  Hajiya Aishatu Dahiru APC
AKWA IBOM Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District Akon Eyakenyi PDP
ANAMBRA Anambra Central Senatorial Uche Ekwunife PDP
ANAMBRA Anambra North Senatorial District Stella Oduah PDP
BORNO Maiduguri Federal Constituency Abdulkadir Rahis APC
DELTA Aniocha/OShimili Federal Constituency Ndudi Elumelu PDP
DELTA Ndokwa Constituency Ossai Ossai PDP
DELTA Warri Federal Constituency Thomas Ereyitomi PDP
EKITI Ekiti Central Opeyemi Bamidele APC
ENUGU ENUGU WEST IKE EKWEREMADU PDP
GOMBE Gombe North Senatorial District Sa’idu Alkali APC
GOMBE Gombe Central Senatorial District Danjuma Goje APC
JIGAWA Jigawa Northeast Senatorial District  Ibrahim Hassan APC
JIGAWA Jigawa North West senatorial district Danladi Sankara APC
KADUNA Zaria federal constituency Abbas Tajudeen APC
KADUNA Kaduna North Federal Constituency Samaila Suleiman APC
KANO Kano North Senatorial district Barau Jibril-Maliya APC
KANO Kano South Senatorial district. Kabiru Gaya APC
KOGI Kogi Central Senatorial District Yakubu Oseni APC
KWARA Ilorin West/Asa Alhaji Abdulyekeen Alajagusi APC
KWARA Ilorin South/Ilorin East Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo APC
KWARA Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency Tijani Kayode APC
KWARA Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Olawuyi Abdulraheem APC
KWARA Patigi/Edu/Moro Federal Constituency Ahmed Ndakenne APC
KWARA Kwara South Senatorial District Lola Ashiru APC
KWARA Kwara Central Senatorial District Yahaya Oloriegbe APC
LAGOS Lagos East Senatorial District Bayo Osinowo APC
LAGOS Lagos West Olamilekan Adeola APC
LAGOS Lagos Central Senatorial District Oluremi Tinubu APC
NASARAWA Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency Abubakar Dahiru APC
NASARAWA Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency Abdulkarim Usman PDP
NASARAWA Nasarawa West Senatorial District Abdullahi Adamu APC
NIGER Niger East Senatorial District Mohammed Sani Musa APC
OSUN Osun Central Senatorial District Ajibola Bashiru APC
OYO Oyo South Senatorial District Kolawole Balogun PDP
OYO Oyo North Senatorial District. Abdulfatah Buhari APC
OYO Oyo Central Teslim Folarin APC

 

Full list of House of Representatives winners

State Constituency Winner Party
AKWA IBOM ETINAN/NSIT IBOM/NSIT UBIUM FED. CONSTITUENCY ONOFIOK LUKE PDP
AKWA IBOM Eket federal constituency Patrick Ifon PDP
ANAMBRA Anambra East and Anambra West Federal Constituency Chinedu Obidigwe APGA
ANAMBRA Onitsha North ans Onitsha South Fedral Constituency Lynda Ikpeazu PDP
ANAMBRA Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency Valentine Ayika PDP
ANAMBRA Ihiala Muoma Ifeanyi APGA
ANAMBRA Orumba North and South Okwudili Ezenwankwo APGA
ANAMBRA Aguata Federal Constituency Oba Umeorji APGA
ANAMBRA Nnewi North and South Chris Azubuogu PDP
ANAMBRA Awka North and South Sam Onwuaso PDP
ANAMBRA Ogbaru Federal Constituency Chu Chu Onyema PDP
ANAMBRA Oyi/Ayamelu Federal Constituency Vincent Ofumelu PDP
BAUCHI Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency Yakubu Dogara PDP
BAUCHI Ganjuwa and Darazo Federal Constituency Mansur Soro APC
BORNO Maiduguri Federal Constituency Abdulkadir Rahis APC
DELTA Aniocha/OShimili Federal Constituency Ndudi Elumelu PDP
DELTA Ndokwa Constituency Ossai Ossai PDP
DELTA Warri Federal Constituency Thomas Ereyitomi PDP
EDO Oredo Federal Constituency Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama PDP
EDO Ovia Federal Constituency Dennis Idahosa APC
EKITI Ekiti Central Federal Constituency Sola Fatoba APC
ENUGU AGWU/ANINRI/OJI RIVER FED. CONSTITUENCY TOBY OKECHUKWU PDP
ENUGU Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency Tobyokechukwu PDP
GOMBE Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency Karu Elisha APC
JIGAWA Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency Ibrahim Usman-Auyo APC
KADUNA KAURA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY GIDEoON GWANI PDP
KADUNA Soba Federal Constituency Mr Hamza Ibrahim APC
KADUNA Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency Muktar Shehu-Ladan APC
KADUNA ema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency Nicholas Garba APC
KADUNA Sabongari Federal Constituency Garba Datti-Babawo APC
KADUNA Zaria federal constituency Abbas Tajudeen APC
KADUNA Kaduna North Federal Constituency Samaila Suleiman APC
KANO akai/Sumaila Federal Constituency Abdurrahman Kawu-Sumaila APC
KANO Kura/Madobi/Garunmalam Federal Constituency Idris Kabiru APC
KANO Danbatta/Makoda Federal Constituency Ayuba Badamasi APC
KANO Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency Kabiru Alhassan APC
Kastina Daura/Sandamu and Maiadua Fderal Constituency Alhaji Fatihu Muhammed APC
KATSINA Katsina Federal Constituency Salisu Isansi APC
KWARA Baruten/Kaiama Malam Mohammed Bio APC
KWARA Ilorin West/Asa Alhaji Abdulyekeen Alajagusi APC
KWARA Ilorin South/Ilorin East Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo APC
KWARA Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency Tijani Kayode APC
KWARA Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Olawuyi Abdulraheem APC
KWARA Patigi/Edu/Moro Federal Constituency Ahmed Ndakenne APC
LAGOS EPE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY WALE RAJI APC
LAGOS Apapa Federal Constituency Mufutau Egberongbe APC
LAGOS Ikorodu Federal Contituency Babajimi Benson APC
LAGOS Lagos Island Federal Constituency 1 Enitan Badru APC
LAGOS Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2 Akiolu Kayode APC
LAGOS Badagry Federal Constituency Babatunde Hunpe APC
LAGOS Ikeja Federal Constituency Mr James Faleke APC
LAGOS Surulere Federal Constituencies I Femi Gbajabiamila APC
LAGOS Surulere Federal Constituencies II Olatunji Soyinka APC
LAGOS Alimosho Federal Constituency Olufemi Adebanjo APC
LAGOS Kosofe Federal Constituency Olurotimi Agunsoye APC
NASARAWA Keffi/Kokona/Karu Federal Constituency Jonathan Gaza PDP
NASARAWA Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency Abubakar Dahiru APC
NASARAWA Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency Abdulkarim Usman PDP
NIGER Chanchaga Federal Constituency Umar Bago APC
OGUN Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency Jimon Ojugbele APC
OGUN Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode Olumide Osoba APC
OGUN Abeokuta South Lanre Edun APC
OGUN Ijebu-Ode/Ijebu-North/Odogbolu Federal Constituency Korede Osunsanya APC
ONDO OKITIPUPA/IRELE FED. CONSTITUENCY IKENGBOJU GBOLUGA PDP
ONDO ILAJE/ESE-ODO FED. CONSTITUENCY VICTOR AKINJO PDP
OSUN Iwo/Ayedire/Ola-Oluwa Constitency AMOBIAKINTOLA APC
OSUN IREPODUN/OLORUNDA/Osogbo/Orolu Federal Constituency Olubukola Oyewo APC
OYO Saki West, East Nand Atisbo Fedral Constituency Olajide APC
Oyo Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa and Kajola Federal Constituency Oluwashinaayomi Peller APC
PLATEAU Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency Dachung Bagos PDP
TARABA Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency Danjuma Shiddi APGA
YOBE Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency Khadija Ibrahiim APC
