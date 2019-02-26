The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released results of 118 National Assembly seats out of the 469.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from ongoing collations since elections on Saturday, 44 winners have been announced for Senatorial positions out of 109 as at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Eleven winners are from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 32 from All Progressives Congress (APC) and one from Young Progressive Party (YPP)
Also, 74 winners have been announced by INEC for the House of Representatives seats out of 360.
NAN reports that 24 are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), six from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and 44 from the All Progressives Party (APC).
Full list of Senate winners
|STATE
|CONSTITUENCY
|WINNER
|PARTY
|ABIA
|Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency
|Sam Onuigbo
|PDP
|ADAMAWA
|Adamawa North
|Ishaku Cliff
|PDP
|ADAMAWA
|Adamawa Central
|Hajiya Aishatu Dahiru
|APC
|AKWA IBOM
|Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District
|Akon Eyakenyi
|PDP
|ANAMBRA
|Anambra Central Senatorial
|Uche Ekwunife
|PDP
|ANAMBRA
|Anambra North Senatorial District
|Stella Oduah
|PDP
|BORNO
|Maiduguri Federal Constituency
|Abdulkadir Rahis
|APC
|DELTA
|Aniocha/OShimili Federal Constituency
|Ndudi Elumelu
|PDP
|DELTA
|Ndokwa Constituency
|Ossai Ossai
|PDP
|DELTA
|Warri Federal Constituency
|Thomas Ereyitomi
|PDP
|EKITI
|Ekiti Central
|Opeyemi Bamidele
|APC
|ENUGU
|ENUGU WEST
|IKE EKWEREMADU
|PDP
|GOMBE
|Gombe North Senatorial District
|Sa’idu Alkali
|APC
|GOMBE
|Gombe Central Senatorial District
|Danjuma Goje
|APC
|JIGAWA
|Jigawa Northeast Senatorial District
|Ibrahim Hassan
|APC
|JIGAWA
|Jigawa North West senatorial district
|Danladi Sankara
|APC
|KADUNA
|Zaria federal constituency
|Abbas Tajudeen
|APC
|KADUNA
|Kaduna North Federal Constituency
|Samaila Suleiman
|APC
|KANO
|Kano North Senatorial district
|Barau Jibril-Maliya
|APC
|KANO
|Kano South Senatorial district.
|Kabiru Gaya
|APC
|KOGI
|Kogi Central Senatorial District
|Yakubu Oseni
|APC
|KWARA
|Ilorin West/Asa
|Alhaji Abdulyekeen Alajagusi
|APC
|KWARA
|Ilorin South/Ilorin East
|Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo
|APC
|KWARA
|Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency
|Tijani Kayode
|APC
|KWARA
|Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero
|Olawuyi Abdulraheem
|APC
|KWARA
|Patigi/Edu/Moro Federal Constituency
|Ahmed Ndakenne
|APC
|KWARA
|Kwara South Senatorial District
|Lola Ashiru
|APC
|KWARA
|Kwara Central Senatorial District
|Yahaya Oloriegbe
|APC
|LAGOS
|LAGOS
|Lagos East Senatorial District
|Bayo Osinowo
|APC
|LAGOS
|Lagos West
|Olamilekan Adeola
|APC
|LAGOS
|Lagos Central Senatorial District
|Oluremi Tinubu
|APC
|NASARAWA
|Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency
|Abubakar Dahiru
|APC
|NASARAWA
|Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency
|Abdulkarim Usman
|PDP
|NASARAWA
|Nasarawa West Senatorial District
|Abdullahi Adamu
|APC
|NIGER
|Niger East Senatorial District
|Mohammed Sani Musa
|APC
|OSUN
|Osun Central Senatorial District
|Ajibola Bashiru
|APC
|OYO
|Oyo South Senatorial District
|Kolawole Balogun
|PDP
|OYO
|Oyo North Senatorial District.
|Abdulfatah Buhari
|APC
|OYO
|Oyo Central
|Teslim Folarin
|APC
Full list of House of Representatives winners
|State
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|ABIA
|Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency
|Sam Onuigbo
|PDP
|AKWA IBOM
|ETINAN/NSIT IBOM/NSIT UBIUM FED. CONSTITUENCY
|ONOFIOK LUKE
|PDP
|AKWA IBOM
|Eket federal constituency
|Patrick Ifon
|PDP
|ANAMBRA
|Anambra East and Anambra West Federal Constituency
|Chinedu Obidigwe
|APGA
|ANAMBRA
|Onitsha North ans Onitsha South Fedral Constituency
|Lynda Ikpeazu
|PDP
|ANAMBRA
|Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency
|Valentine Ayika
|PDP
|ANAMBRA
|Ihiala
|Muoma Ifeanyi
|APGA
|ANAMBRA
|Orumba North and South
|Okwudili Ezenwankwo
|APGA
|ANAMBRA
|Aguata Federal Constituency
|Oba Umeorji
|APGA
|ANAMBRA
|Nnewi North and South
|Chris Azubuogu
|PDP
|ANAMBRA
|Awka North and South
|Sam Onwuaso
|PDP
|ANAMBRA
|Ogbaru Federal Constituency
|Chu Chu Onyema
|PDP
|ANAMBRA
|Oyi/Ayamelu Federal Constituency
|Vincent Ofumelu
|PDP
|BAUCHI
|Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency
|Yakubu Dogara
|PDP
|BAUCHI
|Ganjuwa and Darazo Federal Constituency
|Mansur Soro
|APC
|BORNO
|Maiduguri Federal Constituency
|Abdulkadir Rahis
|APC
|DELTA
|Aniocha/OShimili Federal Constituency
|Ndudi Elumelu
|PDP
|DELTA
|Ndokwa Constituency
|Ossai Ossai
|PDP
|DELTA
|Warri Federal Constituency
|Thomas Ereyitomi
|PDP
|EDO
|Oredo Federal Constituency
|Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama
|PDP
|EDO
|Ovia Federal Constituency
|Dennis Idahosa
|APC
|EKITI
|Ekiti Central Federal Constituency
|Sola Fatoba
|APC
|ENUGU
|AGWU/ANINRI/OJI RIVER FED. CONSTITUENCY
|TOBY OKECHUKWU
|PDP
|ENUGU
|Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency
|Tobyokechukwu
|PDP
|GOMBE
|Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency
|Karu Elisha
|APC
|JIGAWA
|Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency
|Ibrahim Usman-Auyo
|APC
|KADUNA
|KAURA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY
|GIDEoON GWANI
|PDP
|KADUNA
|Soba Federal Constituency
|Mr Hamza Ibrahim
|APC
|KADUNA
|Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency
|Muktar Shehu-Ladan
|APC
|KADUNA
|ema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency
|Nicholas Garba
|APC
|KADUNA
|Sabongari Federal Constituency
|Garba Datti-Babawo
|APC
|KADUNA
|Zaria federal constituency
|Abbas Tajudeen
|APC
|KADUNA
|Kaduna North Federal Constituency
|Samaila Suleiman
|APC
|KANO
|akai/Sumaila Federal Constituency
|Abdurrahman Kawu-Sumaila
|APC
|KANO
|Kura/Madobi/Garunmalam Federal Constituency
|Idris Kabiru
|APC
|KANO
|Danbatta/Makoda Federal Constituency
|Ayuba Badamasi
|APC
|KANO
|Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency
|Kabiru Alhassan
|APC
|Kastina
|Daura/Sandamu and Maiadua Fderal Constituency
|Alhaji Fatihu Muhammed
|APC
|KATSINA
|Katsina Federal Constituency
|Salisu Isansi
|APC
|KWARA
|Baruten/Kaiama
|Malam Mohammed Bio
|APC
|KWARA
|Ilorin West/Asa
|Alhaji Abdulyekeen Alajagusi
|APC
|KWARA
|Ilorin South/Ilorin East
|Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo
|APC
|KWARA
|Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency
|Tijani Kayode
|APC
|KWARA
|Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero
|Olawuyi Abdulraheem
|APC
|KWARA
|Patigi/Edu/Moro Federal Constituency
|Ahmed Ndakenne
|APC
|LAGOS
|EPE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY
|WALE RAJI
|APC
|LAGOS
|Apapa Federal Constituency
|Mufutau Egberongbe
|APC
|LAGOS
|Ikorodu Federal Contituency
|Babajimi Benson
|APC
|LAGOS
|Lagos Island Federal Constituency 1
|Enitan Badru
|APC
|LAGOS
|Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2
|Akiolu Kayode
|APC
|LAGOS
|Badagry Federal Constituency
|Babatunde Hunpe
|APC
|LAGOS
|Ikeja Federal Constituency
|Mr James Faleke
|APC
|LAGOS
|Surulere Federal Constituencies I
|Femi Gbajabiamila
|APC
|LAGOS
|Surulere Federal Constituencies II
|Olatunji Soyinka
|APC
|LAGOS
|Alimosho Federal Constituency
|Olufemi Adebanjo
|APC
|LAGOS
|Kosofe Federal Constituency
|Olurotimi Agunsoye
|APC
|NASARAWA
|Keffi/Kokona/Karu Federal Constituency
|Jonathan Gaza
|PDP
|NASARAWA
|Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency
|Abubakar Dahiru
|APC
|NASARAWA
|Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency
|Abdulkarim Usman
|PDP
|NIGER
|Chanchaga Federal Constituency
|Umar Bago
|APC
|OGUN
|Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency
|Jimon Ojugbele
|APC
|OGUN
|Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode
|Olumide Osoba
|APC
|OGUN
|Abeokuta South
|Lanre Edun
|APC
|OGUN
|Ijebu-Ode/Ijebu-North/Odogbolu Federal Constituency
|Korede Osunsanya
|APC
|ONDO
|OKITIPUPA/IRELE FED. CONSTITUENCY
|IKENGBOJU GBOLUGA
|PDP
|ONDO
|ILAJE/ESE-ODO FED. CONSTITUENCY
|VICTOR AKINJO
|PDP
|OSUN
|Iwo/Ayedire/Ola-Oluwa Constitency
|AMOBIAKINTOLA
|APC
|OSUN
|IREPODUN/OLORUNDA/Osogbo/Orolu Federal Constituency
|Olubukola Oyewo
|APC
|OYO
|Saki West, East Nand Atisbo Fedral Constituency
|Olajide
|APC
|Oyo
|Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa and Kajola Federal Constituency
|Oluwashinaayomi Peller
|APC
|PLATEAU
|Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency
|Dachung Bagos
|PDP
|TARABA
|Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency
|Danjuma Shiddi
|APGA
|YOBE
|Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency
|Khadija Ibrahiim
|APC