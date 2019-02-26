



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released results of 118 National Assembly seats out of the 469.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from ongoing collations since elections on Saturday, 44 winners have been announced for Senatorial positions out of 109 as at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eleven winners are from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 32 from All Progressives Congress (APC) and one from Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Also, 74 winners have been announced by INEC for the House of Representatives seats out of 360.

NAN reports that 24 are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), six from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and 44 from the All Progressives Party (APC).

Full list of Senate winners

STATE CONSTITUENCY WINNER PARTY ABIA Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency Sam Onuigbo PDP ADAMAWA Anambra South Ifeanyi Ubah YPP ADAMAWA Adamawa North Ishaku Cliff PDP ADAMAWA Adamawa Central Hajiya Aishatu Dahiru APC AKWA IBOM Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District Akon Eyakenyi PDP ANAMBRA Anambra Central Senatorial Uche Ekwunife PDP ANAMBRA Anambra North Senatorial District Stella Oduah PDP BORNO Maiduguri Federal Constituency Abdulkadir Rahis APC DELTA Aniocha/OShimili Federal Constituency Ndudi Elumelu PDP DELTA Ndokwa Constituency Ossai Ossai PDP DELTA Warri Federal Constituency Thomas Ereyitomi PDP EKITI Ekiti Central Opeyemi Bamidele APC ENUGU ENUGU WEST IKE EKWEREMADU PDP GOMBE Gombe North Senatorial District Sa’idu Alkali APC GOMBE Gombe Central Senatorial District Danjuma Goje APC JIGAWA Jigawa Northeast Senatorial District Ibrahim Hassan APC JIGAWA Jigawa North West senatorial district Danladi Sankara APC KADUNA Zaria federal constituency Abbas Tajudeen APC KADUNA Kaduna North Federal Constituency Samaila Suleiman APC KANO Kano North Senatorial district Barau Jibril-Maliya APC KANO Kano South Senatorial district. Kabiru Gaya APC KOGI Kogi Central Senatorial District Yakubu Oseni APC KWARA Ilorin West/Asa Alhaji Abdulyekeen Alajagusi APC KWARA Ilorin South/Ilorin East Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo APC KWARA Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency Tijani Kayode APC KWARA Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Olawuyi Abdulraheem APC KWARA Patigi/Edu/Moro Federal Constituency Ahmed Ndakenne APC KWARA Kwara South Senatorial District Lola Ashiru APC KWARA Kwara Central Senatorial District Yahaya Oloriegbe APC LAGOS LAGOS EAST BAYO OSINOWO APC LAGOS Lagos East Senatorial District Bayo Osinowo APC LAGOS Lagos West Olamilekan Adeola APC LAGOS Lagos Central Senatorial District Oluremi Tinubu APC NASARAWA Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency Abubakar Dahiru APC NASARAWA Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency Abdulkarim Usman PDP NASARAWA Nasarawa West Senatorial District Abdullahi Adamu APC NIGER Niger East Senatorial District Mohammed Sani Musa APC OSUN Osun Central Senatorial District Ajibola Bashiru APC OYO Oyo South Senatorial District Kolawole Balogun PDP OYO Oyo North Senatorial District. Abdulfatah Buhari APC OYO Oyo Central Teslim Folarin APC

Full list of House of Representatives winners