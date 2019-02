The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released results of 118 National Assembly seats out of the 469.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from ongoing collations since elections on Saturday, 44 winners have been announced for Senatorial positions out of 109 as at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Eleven winners are from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 32 from All Progressives Congress (APC) and one from Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Also, 74 winners have been announced by INEC for the House of Representatives seats out of 360.

NAN reports that 24 are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), six from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and 44 from the All Progressives Party (APC).

Full list of Senate winners

STATE CONSTITUENCY WINNER PARTY ABIA Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency Sam Onuigbo PDP ADAMAWA Anambra South Ifeanyi Ubah YPP ADAMAWA Adamawa North Ishaku Cliff PDP ADAMAWA Adamawa Central Hajiya Aishatu Dahiru APC AKWA IBOM Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District Akon Eyakenyi PDP ANAMBRA Anambra Central Senatorial Uche Ekwunife PDP ANAMBRA Anambra North Senatorial District Stella Oduah PDP BORNO Maiduguri Federal Constituency Abdulkadir Rahis APC DELTA Aniocha/OShimili Federal Constituency Ndudi Elumelu PDP DELTA Ndokwa Constituency Ossai Ossai PDP DELTA Warri Federal Constituency Thomas Ereyitomi PDP EKITI Ekiti Central Opeyemi Bamidele APC ENUGU ENUGU WEST IKE EKWEREMADU PDP GOMBE Gombe North Senatorial District Sa’idu Alkali APC GOMBE Gombe Central Senatorial District Danjuma Goje APC JIGAWA Jigawa Northeast Senatorial District Ibrahim Hassan APC JIGAWA Jigawa North West senatorial district Danladi Sankara APC KADUNA Zaria federal constituency Abbas Tajudeen APC KADUNA Kaduna North Federal Constituency Samaila Suleiman APC KANO Kano North Senatorial district Barau Jibril-Maliya APC KANO Kano South Senatorial district. Kabiru Gaya APC KOGI Kogi Central Senatorial District Yakubu Oseni APC KWARA Ilorin West/Asa Alhaji Abdulyekeen Alajagusi APC KWARA Ilorin South/Ilorin East Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo APC KWARA Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency Tijani Kayode APC KWARA Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Olawuyi Abdulraheem APC KWARA Patigi/Edu/Moro Federal Constituency Ahmed Ndakenne APC KWARA Kwara South Senatorial District Lola Ashiru APC KWARA Kwara Central Senatorial District Yahaya Oloriegbe APC LAGOS LAGOS EAST BAYO OSINOWO APC LAGOS Lagos East Senatorial District Bayo Osinowo APC LAGOS Lagos West Olamilekan Adeola APC LAGOS Lagos Central Senatorial District Oluremi Tinubu APC NASARAWA Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency Abubakar Dahiru APC NASARAWA Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency Abdulkarim Usman PDP NASARAWA Nasarawa West Senatorial District Abdullahi Adamu APC NIGER Niger East Senatorial District Mohammed Sani Musa APC OSUN Osun Central Senatorial District Ajibola Bashiru APC OYO Oyo South Senatorial District Kolawole Balogun PDP OYO Oyo North Senatorial District. Abdulfatah Buhari APC OYO Oyo Central Teslim Folarin APC

Full list of House of Representatives winners

State Constituency Winner Party ABIA Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency Sam Onuigbo PDP AKWA IBOM ETINAN/NSIT IBOM/NSIT UBIUM FED. CONSTITUENCY ONOFIOK LUKE PDP AKWA IBOM Eket federal constituency Patrick Ifon PDP ANAMBRA Anambra East and Anambra West Federal Constituency Chinedu Obidigwe APGA ANAMBRA Onitsha North ans Onitsha South Fedral Constituency Lynda Ikpeazu PDP ANAMBRA Anaocha, Dunukofia and Njikoka Federal Constituency Valentine Ayika PDP ANAMBRA Ihiala Muoma Ifeanyi APGA ANAMBRA Orumba North and South Okwudili Ezenwankwo APGA ANAMBRA Aguata Federal Constituency Oba Umeorji APGA ANAMBRA Nnewi North and South Chris Azubuogu PDP ANAMBRA Awka North and South Sam Onwuaso PDP ANAMBRA Ogbaru Federal Constituency Chu Chu Onyema PDP ANAMBRA Oyi/Ayamelu Federal Constituency Vincent Ofumelu PDP BAUCHI Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency Yakubu Dogara PDP BAUCHI Ganjuwa and Darazo Federal Constituency Mansur Soro APC BORNO Maiduguri Federal Constituency Abdulkadir Rahis APC DELTA Aniocha/OShimili Federal Constituency Ndudi Elumelu PDP DELTA Ndokwa Constituency Ossai Ossai PDP DELTA Warri Federal Constituency Thomas Ereyitomi PDP EDO Oredo Federal Constituency Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama PDP EDO Ovia Federal Constituency Dennis Idahosa APC EKITI Ekiti Central Federal Constituency Sola Fatoba APC ENUGU AGWU/ANINRI/OJI RIVER FED. CONSTITUENCY TOBY OKECHUKWU PDP ENUGU Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency Tobyokechukwu PDP GOMBE Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency Karu Elisha APC JIGAWA Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency Ibrahim Usman-Auyo APC KADUNA KAURA FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY GIDEoON GWANI PDP KADUNA Soba Federal Constituency Mr Hamza Ibrahim APC KADUNA Makarfi/Kudan Federal Constituency Muktar Shehu-Ladan APC KADUNA ema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency Nicholas Garba APC KADUNA Sabongari Federal Constituency Garba Datti-Babawo APC KADUNA Zaria federal constituency Abbas Tajudeen APC KADUNA Kaduna North Federal Constituency Samaila Suleiman APC KANO akai/Sumaila Federal Constituency Abdurrahman Kawu-Sumaila APC KANO Kura/Madobi/Garunmalam Federal Constituency Idris Kabiru APC KANO Danbatta/Makoda Federal Constituency Ayuba Badamasi APC KANO Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya Federal Constituency Kabiru Alhassan APC Kastina Daura/Sandamu and Maiadua Fderal Constituency Alhaji Fatihu Muhammed APC KATSINA Katsina Federal Constituency Salisu Isansi APC KWARA Baruten/Kaiama Malam Mohammed Bio APC KWARA Ilorin West/Asa Alhaji Abdulyekeen Alajagusi APC KWARA Ilorin South/Ilorin East Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo APC KWARA Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency Tijani Kayode APC KWARA Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Olawuyi Abdulraheem APC KWARA Patigi/Edu/Moro Federal Constituency Ahmed Ndakenne APC LAGOS EPE FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY WALE RAJI APC LAGOS Apapa Federal Constituency Mufutau Egberongbe APC LAGOS Ikorodu Federal Contituency Babajimi Benson APC LAGOS Lagos Island Federal Constituency 1 Enitan Badru APC LAGOS Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2 Akiolu Kayode APC LAGOS Badagry Federal Constituency Babatunde Hunpe APC LAGOS Ikeja Federal Constituency Mr James Faleke APC LAGOS Surulere Federal Constituencies I Femi Gbajabiamila APC LAGOS Surulere Federal Constituencies II Olatunji Soyinka APC LAGOS Alimosho Federal Constituency Olufemi Adebanjo APC LAGOS Kosofe Federal Constituency Olurotimi Agunsoye APC NASARAWA Keffi/Kokona/Karu Federal Constituency Jonathan Gaza PDP NASARAWA Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency Abubakar Dahiru APC NASARAWA Akwanga/Nasarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency Abdulkarim Usman PDP NIGER Chanchaga Federal Constituency Umar Bago APC OGUN Ado-Odo/Ota Federal Constituency Jimon Ojugbele APC OGUN Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi Owode Olumide Osoba APC OGUN Abeokuta South Lanre Edun APC OGUN Ijebu-Ode/Ijebu-North/Odogbolu Federal Constituency Korede Osunsanya APC ONDO OKITIPUPA/IRELE FED. CONSTITUENCY IKENGBOJU GBOLUGA PDP ONDO ILAJE/ESE-ODO FED. CONSTITUENCY VICTOR AKINJO PDP OSUN Iwo/Ayedire/Ola-Oluwa Constitency AMOBIAKINTOLA APC OSUN IREPODUN/OLORUNDA/Osogbo/Orolu Federal Constituency Olubukola Oyewo APC OYO Saki West, East Nand Atisbo Fedral Constituency Olajide APC Oyo Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa and Kajola Federal Constituency Oluwashinaayomi Peller APC PLATEAU Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency Dachung Bagos PDP TARABA Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency Danjuma Shiddi APGA YOBE Damaturu/Tarmuwa/Gujba/Gulani Federal Constituency Khadija Ibrahiim APC