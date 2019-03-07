



The leadership of the APC, Thursday, reassured the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom, Nsima Ekere, of victory at the polls.

The reassurance came in Abuja shortly after the presidential acceptance speech was given by President Muhammadu Buhari while receiving the certificate of return from the INEC Chairman, following his victory at the nationwide polls on Saturday.

The Akwa Ibom gubernatorial candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere, has campaigned across the length and breadth of the state, and vowed to return the state to its enviable place in the comity of states. Also, the presidency has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the need to ensure free and fair elections, not only in Akwa Ibom, but across the country.

This became imperative following reports of alleged voter intimidation and violent activities by the opposition in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, especially in Akwa Ibom State. Obong Nsima Ekere of the APC has promised to lead the state into an era of collective progress and prosperity.