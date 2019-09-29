<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has faulted the suspension of former member of House of Representatives, Bimbo Daramola.

The current APC officials in Ire-Ekiti, country home of the embattled ex legislator argued that the suspension did not follow due process. Daramola represented Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency between 2010 -2014.

The release signed by Hon. Taiwo Adebayo (aka Taye Epo), Elder Felix Aregbesola (immediate past ward secretary), Hon Daramola Ogunlayi (Forner House Leader, Oye Local Government) and Elder Fenco Obalola Ogunmoroti) and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti sought the intervention of both state and national secretariat of the party in the matter.

The concerned APC leaders argued that Daramola ‘s influence was too important in the district to be ignored.

They however described Daramola’s suspension as nothing but “a hoax, Kangaroo, uncalled for and unacceptable”, urging the national, state and council leaderships of the party to wade in to resolve lingering issues which have cogged APC’s wheel of progress long enough to warrant credible concern

“We the current executive council members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ire-Ekiti Ward 2 and adjoining communities have rejected purported suspension of Hon. Bimbo Daramola: “After a meeting held yesterday (Saturday, 21 September 2019) here at our (Ire Ekiti) ward secretariat, elders and chieftains of the party hereby unilaterally condemn and reject so-called suspension of Congressman Bimbo Daramola.

“We apologise to the party leader and Congressman (Daramola) to come back and unite this party as one family, because of the more development of our party ahead of 2022 and 2023 developments. We are supporting Daramola due to his political performance in our federal constituency and Ekiti State at large. Let those who doubt us do their independent findings to confirm our disclosures.

“The suspension which did not follow any due process as it never emanated from the ward level and entirely unknown to Ward Exco members, flew in face of decency, accountability and due electoral process. It was equally most undeserving of a leader who has unilaterally bankrolled the party’s activities, even when some of the leaders took the back seats and were unready to put down their money. The purported suspension decision made in the dark by individuals venting misplaced anger on Daramola who is far more popular and acceptable as leader of the party in the ward, and entire federal district, is hereby rejected.

“We ask the sponsors of the illegality called suspension that where and when was the decision to suspend our leader taken, at what meeting and on what day? We ask where are the briefs and minutes of the meeting? We also like to ask what are the sins of Daramola which made him deserving of the ultimate sword of Damocles which total suspension from the party represents to us?”, the elders queried.

It stated further: “The suspension, given all that we do very well known was carried out by some miscreants who are neither party executives at the ward level or loyal party men, but who are apply well known powers to canter to their bidding to ventilate misplaced venom upon Congressman Daramola.

“The real ward excos and party members reject the suspension in its entirety and wish to advise Congressman Bimbo Daramola, tested loyal party man and committed grassroots progressive to discountenance same on account of its illegality.”