Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha Tuesday took a critical evaluation of the Chief John Oyegun leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and concluded that the Party leaders must have overrated his capacity in allowing him to succeed Chief Bisi Akande as the National Chairman of the Party.

He argued that Chief Oyegun has taken the Party backward by several kilometres to the extent that today, there is no State that the Party does not have crisis or faction.

According to governor, the way Chief Oyegun has pursued the issue of elongation also showed how selfish and greedy he is, adding that he is not interested in the well-being or future of the Party, but only interested in staying on as the National Chairman of the Party. And that is why he is after anybody who opposed the tenure elongation.

In a statement in Owerri through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha argued that the worst thing that would have happened to APC is to allow Chief Oyegun to continue as the National Chairman of the Party as according to him, it would have been worst for the Party.

He noted that “Chief Akande never tried to destroy the Party because he was leaving as the Pioneer Chairman unlike Chief Oyegun” whom he accused of trying to destroy the Party because he is leaving.

“He is not patriotic. In the case of Imo, he disobeyed two Court Orders with regard to the Congresses in Imo and the inauguration of strange elements as the State officials of the Party just to get at Governor Okorocha because of the issue of elongation.

“And we have no option now than to ask our lawyers to press for his imprisonment and that of Osita Izunaso and all those who were involved in the lawlessness.

In the words of Onwuemeodo, “the only thing Chief Oyegun has achieved in his anger against Governor Okorocha is encouraging elements with no electoral value like Osita Okechukwu and those from Imo to be insulting the Governor. And these are people who cannot win their booths in an election.

“The same elements came together during the Anambra state governorship election. The governor stayed away and at the end of the day, they could not justify their noise making. They have also started again. And these are people who have been running election since 2007 and have not won any.”

He recalled that Chief Oyegun was also quoted to have said in an interview that the South-East or Imo APC stakeholders are united against Governor Okorocha, saying “Let them hold South-East rally or Imo rally at a venue and let Rochas hold his own at another location and let’s see the outcome.”

Governor Okorocha he said won his election in 2011 without any of these media created politicians and also won in 2015 without them and would also make the Party win in 2019 without them, dismissing these people as noise makers.

“In case Chief Oyegun does not know, Imo APC members won’t allow any faction. The APC in Imo and even in the South-East is Governor Okorocha’s making. And it will be foolish of anybody to think that he would build the Party and allow cowards to take it over. If they have the political strength, let them go and pick a party and present a candidate, and it will be very interesting.

“And if Rochas Okorocha is no more the political figure to watch in Imo, why then are they bothered about the ambition of Uche Nwosu? Why is the issue of Uche Nwosu giving them unprecedented headache? They are bothered because they feel that with the Governor behind Uche Nwosu, he would win. And they are right.”