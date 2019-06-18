<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi West Senatorial district have endorsed the governorship aspiration of the former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Usman Jubril (retd).

This followed the report of the screening committee set up by elders and leaders of the APC in the area, who described the former naval chief as the hope of the APC in the coming governorship election in the state.

It was gathered that the retired Naval Chief may be the choice of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, after party leaders in the state raised alarm of impending doom for the APC in the state if the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello is given a second term.

However, the screening committee of all Kogi APC leaders and community elders headed by Alhaji Sule Iyaji had nineteen members while the chairman absented himself from vote. The entire eighteen members voted massively to the admiration of thousands of APC senatorial members.

The elders who spoke one after the other, said that though the APC is loved in the state due to the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, but that the activities and performance of the incumbent governor of the state, is giving the party a bad name.

“Therefore, for APC to still continue to remain our darling party in the state, the people of Kogi State will appreciate a change during the primaries of the APC. And, that is why we have all agreed after strenuous search for a new leader, to decide that we will give our support to Admiral Jubril, come rain come sun. And, we urge the national leadership of the APC to do the needful by ensuring they give the ticket to Admiral Jubril, so that the main election will be a walkover for the APC in the state.

“As a former Chief of Naval Staff, we believe that he has the credentials.. the experience that is currently lacking in the management of the affairs of Kogi State, by the current administration”, the communiqué signed by Alhaji Sule Iyaji stated.