The House of Representatives was Wednesday divided over a motion to suspend the Executive Order 006, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmakers who were divided along political party lines, argued in support and against the motion, and were involved in a shouting march when some members openly declared allegiance for the reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC) during the debate.

Chairman of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Hon Ossai Nicholas Ossai, and nine other members had jointly raised a motion seeking to compel President Buhari to suspend implementation of Executive Order

When the motion was eventually passed by a voice vote, some members of the House, who still pledge allegiance to the mainstream APC registered thier displeasure and walkout of the Chamber.