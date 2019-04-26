<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kwara North Senatorial District has made demands for positions of minister and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to be zoned to the area.

Alhaji Muhammed Kudu, the Director-General, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq Campaign Organisation (AACO), Kwara North, made the request on behalf of the zone in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Kudu said that both Kwara south and central where the minister, the state APC chairman and the National Publicity Secretary of the party hailed from were fully represented in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He said that Kwara north had no representative in the NWC, stressing that this could fuel a feeling of injustice and lack of fairness in the party.

“As it is, the NWC position from the state is in Kwara central, represented by Mr Lanre Onilu, National Publicity Secretary, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, and Mr Bashir Bolarin the state chairman are both from Kwara South.

“So Kwara north has no position in the NWC of the party, the only person that can go to the NWC is the state chairman who is already from south, the current minister is also from Kwara south.’’

He said that the governor-elect, Adulrasaq is from Kwara central and would automatically be a member, adding that the north as it were, had no position and must be considered for the minister and the SSG in the new administrations.

Kudu said that there was the need to include the north in the running of APC in the state, adding that this would assuage the feelings of members in the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kwara North Elder’s Council had earlier demanded for the ministerial slot, SSG, NWC membership and the speaker of the State House of Assembly.

They hinged their demand on the fact that the zone ensured victory for the APC despite its peculiarities of massive under development.

Other bases included: systematic deprivation of essentials of life and total neglect of the people and places by the past government in the state.