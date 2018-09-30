The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state says it did not conduct its governorship primary election because there was no communication from the party’s national secretariat.

The APC had announced the time table for the primaries across the states, but Wolimoh Olajide, APC’s spokesman in the state, said they are yet to get a directive from the national working committee.

“The discretion to hold governorship primaries resides in the national working committee of the party. And the national headquarters has not communicated to us the day our primary would hold in Kwara,” he told newsmen.

“We have not agreed on any date. The reason for that, I don’t know.”

Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, state chairman of the party, said, “as far as I am concerned, I have not received any communication from the national secretariat on the outcome of the screening conducted for all our aspirants in the past week”.

He said they are still expecting a date from the from the national working committee when primaries into all offices will hold in Kwara.

Kayode Zubair, an aide to Abdulfatai Gambari, one of the aspirants, however, told newsmen that the delay is because the aspirants failed to agree to a consensus.

“What was agreed on by party leaders was consensus but none of the aspirant is ready to step down as at yesterday. So they had to postpone it,” he said.