



The All Progressives Congress, APC, has questioned Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over his change of assessment of Atiku Abubakar, noting that he had once indicted the 2019 PDP presidential candidate as being corrupt.

The APC said this in a statement issued by Yekini Nabena, its Acting National Publicity Secretary, in reaction to a post on social media on Thursday which depicted a news report co-written by Ologbondiyan, then a political reporter for ThisDay, in 2006, indicting Atiku, the then vice president, of corruption.

According to the ruling party, it is “ironic” and “laughable” that Ologbondiyan, who co-wrote a report on the Special Audit/Forensic Investigation of Petroleum Technology Development Fund which indicted Atiku of corruption, has in a statement now accused the APC and Presidency of making “deliberate efforts impugn on the character” of his party’s presidential candidate.

The statement read, “The PDP spokesperson in his published report disclosed that from 1999 to 2006, Atiku’s approval for the release of $20m from the treasury and subsequent placement in Trans International Bank without appropriation and approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was illegal and amounted to abuse of office.

“There are no lies here. Alh. Atiku Abubakar grapples with several other corruption indictments. This is a fact and reality he needs to deal with and come clean about.”

The APC insisted that the PDP cannot simply wave away the issue of integrity about its candidate, saying that all presidential candidates must pass through an anti-corruption test in order for Nigerians to determine between “a decent presidential candidate” and “a racketeer” as the next leader of the country.

“The character of office holders we elect into public offices is important as our very progress and development as a country depends on it.

“When the choice is to be made, the electorate have the option of a proven and decent presidential candidate who is putting the people first and on the other hand a racketeer who will readily mortgage the country commonwealth to personal coffers and cronies”, the statement added.