Amid reports of factionalization of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, the immediate-past National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has urged the media and stakeholders of the party to support his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The former chairman who spoke yesterday at an interactive session with select journalists in Abuja, also thanked the media for the support they gave to him, saying he would expect that same be extended to his successor.

It would be recalled that some members of the APC had on Wednesday set up a parallel structure which they called Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

Oyegun however said the APC is a party of change and members should operate within that philosophy.

He said; “I want to thank you for your support to the APC and the National Working Committee. l will like to ask that you give the same support to the National Chairman, my successor, Adams Oshiomhole. Also l will call on party members to give him all the necessary support as the National Chairman of the party.”