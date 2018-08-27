The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is jittery ahead of the September 22 governorship poll in Osun State.

This is coming as the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), has released the names of candidates submitted by 48 political parties and promised to be transparent in the conduct of the governorship election.

The main opposition party, in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Prince Diran Odeyemi, said the rate at which those he described as “true patriots and critical stakeholders in the affairs of the state”, are moving out of APC has created fear in the ranks of the APC.

The party advised APC and its “collaborators” to perish the thought of rigging the poll, saying the people of Osun State have not hidden their resolve to protect their votes, even at the risk of their lives.

PDP also cautioned INEC and other security agencies not to succumb to pressure from the ruling party to rig the governorship poll, stressing that “APC would eventually turn whoever join it to rig the poll to ‘sacrificial lamb’.

It also congratulated all old PDP members that are returning to the party for taking a bold step towards rescuing Osun State, and urged those that are yet to return and other people in the fold of the ruling party, with genuine interest of the state at heart, to join efforts aimed at putting a stop to continued annexation of Osun State to Lagos State.

“It is obvious there is growing anxiety in the ranks of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State ahead of the governorship poll because of gains the PDP has recorded dislodging the tormentors of Osun.

“The apprehension is not out of place. The sinking APC is however not relenting in its resolve to rig the governorship poll. We however warn the party that Osun indigenes and the entire PDP family across the country will not allow rigging as it was done in Ekiti,” the party said.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, who spoke in Osogbo, the state capital, at the weekend, stated that names of 48 governorship candidates and their deputies have been pasted in the state office of INEC.

Agbaje also refuted allegation that the commission has connived with a political party to release unclaimed Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs), to them, saying that the allegation is “unfounded and baseless”.

He explained that the PVC of a unit can never work in another polling unit.

The INEC boss explained further that 515,773 PVCs are yet to be collected out of 1,668,524. He assured that the commission would continue the distribution to achieve over 70 per cent distribution.

Agbaje also disclosed that 48 political parties are fielding candidates for the coming governorship election in the state.

Responding to the challenges of vote-buying, Agbaje said the commission would ensure the arrest of any politician caught distributing money on the day of election.

He said the commission was ready to train the 15,000 ad-hoc staffs to be recruited for the election.