The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress says the Ishola Balogun-Fulani-led executive of the party in Kwara State remains expelled.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while reacting to a court judgment on the Balogun-Fulani led executive.

An Ilorin High Court on Wednesday recognised the executive committee of the Balogun-Fulani-led APC as the authentic executive of the party in Kwara State.

Delivering judgment, Justice T.S. Umar held that the purported dissolution of the executive committee of the APC-led by Balogun-Fulani was illegal, null and void.

“We wish to restate the NWC decision to expel the erstwhile Balogun-Fulani led APC Executive in Kwara,” the APC spokesman said

According to him, this becomes necessary in view of widespread misinterpretations given to the judgment of the Ilorin High Court.

He explained that the decision to expel Balogun-Fulani and others was well within the powers of the APC NWC, which investigated and deliberated on the anti-party activities of the sacked state executive.

The APC spokesman said it was, however, important to note that direct primaries were used to elect party candidates for Kwara, hence state executives had no role to play in the primaries.

He further explained that only candidates that emerged from the direct primary exercise conducted by the NWC inaugurated committee was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Issa-Onilu said the candidates whose names were submitted to INEC remained the party’s authentic flag bearers for 2019 elections.

He, therefore, urged the people of Kwara and indeed the APC members to remain unrelenting in the collective and irreversible movement towards total liberation of the state.