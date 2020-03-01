<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Following the report of Nigeria’s first case of coronavirus (COVID-19), the All Progressives Congress, APC, has declared that the Federal Government has the capacity to deal with disease outbreaks within a short time.

Recall that the Nigerian government had last week confirmed the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Against the backdrop of the outbreak, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had urged Nigerians to hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible for the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

However, the ruling party stated that it’s irresponsible to seek “political gain” from the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria.

APC said the timely response of the government should be commended.

APC said the feat of discovering the country’s first case within 24 hours and result of test within 4 hours was a pointer to the capacity of this government to manage and deal with the outbreak, “a feat recognised and commended by the World Health Organization (WHO) at a news conference for an update on the global outbreak.”

A statement by APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu also commended the proactive work and coordination being carried out by the Federal Ministry of Health, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos and Ogun State Governments along with other health institutions, personnel, and states.





The statement reads: “In managing outbreaks such as the coronavirus, transparent and effective communication is key and this government has demonstrated this in no uncertain way through delivery of up-to-date and timely information on developments, measures being taken and progress made.

“In observation of world standard protocol on prevention and cure of coronavirus, screening and surveillance measures at the airports, seaports and designated entry points are in place. Medical facilities to deal with any eventuality are also in place and in top gear. We call on all citizens to stay alert but confident.

“This is a time when real patriots put in their own positive shifts in conjunction with the government. It is not a time to spread fear and rumour. We call on all Nigerians to ignore people seeking to create panic through fake news. We all should rely only on the official sources of information on the coronavirus

“We have observed with disgust the utterances of some partisans following the report of the country’s first case of coronavirus. It is irresponsible of any political party to seek political gains from an issue that bothers on the health and well-being of all of us.

“Among other treatment successes being recorded in cases of coronavirus, China has shared its treatment procedure of coronavirus with Nigeria as disclosed by the health minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire. Our handling of the Ebola outbreak was exemplary. We call on all Nigerians to remain upbeat and confident that this too will be another good outing for us.”