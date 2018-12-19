The national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Thursday insisted that its decision to expel the erstwhile Ishola Balogun Fulani-led Executive in Kwara State remains expelled.

The party in a statement by its spokesman Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said: “This is in view of widespread misinterpretations given to a judgement of an Ilorin High Court on Wednesday.

“The decision to expel Ishola Balogun Fulani and others is well within the powers of the NWC which investigated and deliberated on the anti-party activities of the sacked state executive.

“Meanwhile, it is important to note that direct primaries were used to elect party candidates for Kwara State, hence State executives had no role to play in the primaries. Only candidates that emerged from the direct primary exercise conducted by the NWC inaugurated committee was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). These candidates remain the authentic flagbearers of APC.

“We therefore urge the good people of Kwara State and indeed the APC members to remain unrelenting in our collective and irreversible movement towards total liberation of the state. The “o to ge” train is on course and has full endorsement of the National Working Committee of the party.”