



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to come under attack over the sudden change in its earlier decision to reject the result of the governorship election in Tafawa Balewa local government area of Bauchi state.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, said the decision was a form of conspiracy against the APC, describing it as a evil plot which will not be allowed.

Nabena who is also the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party said the governing party will not accept such a decision as it contravene the provisions of the electoral act.

The electoral body had earlier declare the governorship election inconclusive and set a date for rerun but suddenly changed the decision based on the reports submitted by a committee headed by Festus Okoye to investigate the issue.

Nabena said on Sunday that his party has rejected the decision taken by the INEC on the governorship election results from Tafawa Balewa local government area, saying “Considering the letters and spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), and the INEC Guidelines for 2019 General Elections, INEC is not empowered to reverse any decision taken at the Collation Center by the Returning Officer appointed for that purpose.

“Such decisions can only be reversed by a Court of law, especially when INEC cannot approbate and reprobate”.

The party also accused the Festus Okoye-led committee of denying it fair hearing as its agent were not invited during the hearing to ascertain the circumstances leading to the cancellation of the Tafawa Balewa local government election result.

“The composition of the committee is also questionable as the committee chairman, Festus Okoye Esq, is a close ally of and ex-personal solicitor of Hon. Yakubu Dogara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“No justice can be done by the committee chairman who is interested in the whole issues and the instant circumstances,” he said.