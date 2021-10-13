APC inaugurates state congress committees

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated state congress committees without naming the chairmen and other members for various states.

The party had slated October 16, 2021 for the congresses, after which a date would be fixed for zonal congresses ahead of the party’s national convention.

Inaugurating the committee at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extrwordinary Convention Planning Committee, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, said, “We expected that every bickering be nipped in the bud, so we circle the wagons and approach 2023 elections as a unit, notwithstanding the family misunderstandings that may exist.

“You all were carefully selected based on your proven records. The party trusts in your strength of character, integrity and capacity to be fair in your dealings to all shades of interests as you carry out your duties.

“The party’s guidelines for the exercise and the constitution of our party shall be your guide. The full composition of the Committees will be handed over to you tomorrow. We expect the very best from you all.”