The governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated a 21-member National Convention Committee (NCC).

The inauguration was done by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Saturday.

The committee is headed by the Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The National Convention is scheduled for October 6 at the Eagle Square Abuja.

Below is the full list of members of the committee:

FULL LIST: Inaugurated Governor Ajimobi-Led APC 21-Member National Convention Committee

NAME DESTINATION
H.E. ABIOLA AJIMOBI CHAIRMAN
H.E. KASHIM SHETTIMA VICE – CHAIRMAN
HADIZA BALA USMAN SECRETARY
H.E. BABATUNDE FASHOLA MEMBER
AUDU OGBEH MEMBER
H.E. NASIRU EL-RUFAI MEMBER
H.E. ROCHAS OKOROCHA MEMBER
SEN. GODSWILL AKPABIO MEMBER
H.E. KAYODE FAYEMI MEMBER
H.E. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU MEMBER
H.E. MUHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR MEMBER
H.E. GODWIN OBASEKI MEMBER
SEN. EMMA ANOSIKE MEMBER
HAJIYA HAUWA SULE MEMBER
H.E. TIMIPRE SYLVA MEMBER
BARR. SHARON IKEAZOR MEMBER
DR. RAMATU ALIYU TIJANI MEMBER
HON. ABIKE DABIRI-EREWA MEMBER
HON. STELLA OKOTETE MEMBER
H.E. PAULEN TALLEN MEMBER
H.E. SIMON LALONG
