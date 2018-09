The governing All Progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated a 21-member National Convention Committee (NCC).

The inauguration was done by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja on Saturday.

The committee is headed by the Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The National Convention is scheduled for October 6 at the Eagle Square Abuja.

Below is the full list of members of the committee:

NAME DESTINATION H.E. ABIOLA AJIMOBI CHAIRMAN H.E. KASHIM SHETTIMA VICE – CHAIRMAN HADIZA BALA USMAN SECRETARY H.E. BABATUNDE FASHOLA MEMBER AUDU OGBEH MEMBER H.E. NASIRU EL-RUFAI MEMBER H.E. ROCHAS OKOROCHA MEMBER SEN. GODSWILL AKPABIO MEMBER H.E. KAYODE FAYEMI MEMBER H.E. ABUBAKAR ATIKU BAGUDU MEMBER H.E. MUHAMMED BADARU ABUBAKAR MEMBER H.E. GODWIN OBASEKI MEMBER SEN. EMMA ANOSIKE MEMBER HAJIYA HAUWA SULE MEMBER H.E. TIMIPRE SYLVA MEMBER BARR. SHARON IKEAZOR MEMBER DR. RAMATU ALIYU TIJANI MEMBER HON. ABIKE DABIRI-EREWA MEMBER HON. STELLA OKOTETE MEMBER H.E. PAULEN TALLEN MEMBER H.E. SIMON LALONG