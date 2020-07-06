



A-49-member Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led high-level National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 Edo State Governorship Election will be inaugurated today.

The National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni, will conduct the ceremony slated for noon at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The constitution of the council, which has four other governors, the deputy Senate president and two former national chairmen of the party, among others, as members, was approved last Wednesday by the Caretaker Committee chairman.

On the list of the committee released by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabeba, are Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, who supervised the primary election on June 22. He is to serve as deputy chairman and Abbas Braimoh as secretary of the Campaign Council.





Other members are Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also in the membership of the council are two former APC national chairmen, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Others are seven former governors: Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen. Owelle Roachas Okorocha, Chief Timipre Sylva, Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan and Prof. Oserheimen A. Osunbor.

Three former governorship aspirants, Dr. Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Osaro Obaze, who stepped down for the standard-bearer, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, are also in the council.

Others are Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku, Sen. John Owan Enoh, E. J. Agbonayiman, former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, Prince B. B. Apugo, Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, Peter Akpatason, Patrick Alsowleren, Johnson Oghuma, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Pally Iriase, Dennis Idahosa, Mrs. Rachel Akpabio, Mr. Bolaji Afeez, Gabriel Iduseri and Chief Cairo Ojougboh.