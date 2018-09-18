Imo State Council of Elders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the state is in dire need of liberation from the administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

In this vein, they resolved that Senator Hope Uzodinma should contest for Imo governorship to salvage the state from further ruins.

The council, made up of elder statesmen from the 27 local government areas of the state came out with this declaration after a meeting in Owerri, last week.

The resolution was signed by 25 members who were present at the meeting, including veteran politician, Dr E.J.K Onyebuchi, Chairman of the council, former state chairman of All Peoples Party and the All Nigeria Peoples Party.

The elders lamented the sordid state of affairs in Imo State, regretting that majority of Imo people have lost confidence in the current administrtion of Okocha due to its bad policies which they said have brought untold poverty and misery to the people.

The statement further regretted that ‘‘Governor Okorocha has completely abandoned the progressive credentials of APC, for his self serving material interest which has completely alienated him from the people of Imo State’’

It explained that it was the governor’s rabbit desire to turn the state into his private estate that informs his desperation for self succession through the imposition of his son-in-law as his successor.

Painting a graphic gory state of affairs in the state, the elders noted that Imo State was in dire stress and that life has become unbearable for the common man with arrears of unpaid salaries, very poor or zero infrastructural development and massive destruction of people’s property, adding to their woes.

Noting that in a time of dire stress, such as Imo State is facing, only men of valour and uncommon courage can come forward to be counted, the council said it has fully resolved to stand behind Uzodimma as the most suitable, capable to wrestle Imo from the hands of a tyrant and a mindless despot.

“The Imo State APC Elders Council is fully resolved to stand behind Senator Hope Uzodinma for governorship because he is the best suited to wrestle the tyrant and deliver Imo from the clueless of a despot who hears no criticism, takes no honest advice and simply proceeds in his art of Misgovernance of Imo state as if Imo is his property,” the statement said.