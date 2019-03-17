



A Federal House of Representatives elect Garba Muhammad Butalawa, representing Kura, Madobi and Garun Mallam in Kano, has passes on.

It was gathered that the Late Garba contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He died at the Prime Clinic, Lamido Crescent on Saturday at around 2:30pm, his personal driver, Balarabe Shehu Butalawa confirmed this to newsmen.

The House of Reps elect died after a protracted illness.