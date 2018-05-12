The crisis bedevilling the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, deepened Saturday, as two factions of the party held parallel Local Government congress.

In Udi Local Government Area, where the party boasts of chieftains like former governor Sullivan Chime and National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu, it was gathered that a faction loyal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Judiciary Reforms, Juliet Ibekaku were holding its congress at Community School, Udi-Abia, Udi, in Enugu state.

In another venue, faction loyal to Eneukwu and Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, assembled at the Local Government party office, along old Aboh Road, Ninth Mile, Enugu, where the process of electing party leadership for the local government was in top gear.

Fillers at the Ninth Mile congress indicated that Chime was being expected there.

The two groups last Saturday held contentious congresses at the ward level.