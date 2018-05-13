Two parallel congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) took place in Kwara during the local government congress of the party on Saturday.

The faction led by the state APC chairman, Olayemi Olabanji, held their own congress aside from the main APC congress.

A statement by the publicity secretary of the legacy group faction of the party, Kayode Oyin-Zubair, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of their congress.

“Reports reaching the situation room as it concerns the ongoing local government congress in the 16 local government areas of the state has been very satisfactory,” he said.

According to Mr Oyin-Zubair, the reports trickling from the local government areas indicated that the exercise will record an unprecedented success.

“We are getting reports from our monitors at the local government areas and we are really satisfied that at the end of the day it will throw up credible personalities across the state.

“It is a clear departure from what was experienced last weekend when we had the ward congress. The ward congress was rather unfortunate when party constitution and congress was flagrantly trampled.

“We are on top of the situation and urge our members to remain steadfast and calm even in the face of any provocation.

“What we are doing is the sacrifice necessary for democracy to grow and we are equally committed to deepen internal democracy within our party,” he said.

In Omu Aran, all the 27 candidates in Irepodun local government were returned unopposed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the candidates were returned elected having the desired 205 votes unopposed in the congress election held at the council secretariat in Omu-Aran.

The congress was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state and personnel of some security agencies including the police.

Also present at the congress were members of the APC congress committee for the council headed by Niyi Oba.

Mr Oba, in a remark, expressed satisfaction with the “smooth, orderly and transparent’’ manner the congress was conducted.

He promised to make detailed report of the congress proceeding to the appropriate quarter.

Audu Armak, INEC Electoral Officer for the congress, described the congress as peaceful and rancour free.

Bisi Owolabi, the elected APC chairman, promised to run an all-inclusive administration as a way of ensuring the party’s victory in the coming elections.

He called for the support of other stakeholders to succeed in his assignment.

Muyiwa Oladipo, the council chairman, commended the candidates for their maturity and understanding.

He promised to work with the newly elected APC executive in moving the party forward.

Other elected members were Tunde Oyeyipo as Vice Chairman; Olatunji Oladipo, Secretary; Joseph Ajiboye, Legal Adviser; and Olumide Ibitoye, Treasurer.

Similarly, Demola Afolayan was elected as the state Financial Secretary; Oladele Ojeniyi, Publicity Secretary; Rachael Adebayo, Woman Leader, and Samsudeen Bada, Youth Leader.

In Ilorin West, all the 21 elective posts of the party were settled by consensus arrangement.

NAN also reports that the congress, which was attended by some chieftains of the party, was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

The consensus arrangement was conducted under the supervision of some security agents.

A former Secretary to the Kwara Government, Saka Isau, said the consensus arrangement was a demonstration of unity and peace existing among members of the party in the state.

He said the party would continue to ensure unity among members for more development to be attained in the state.