The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of organizing its elective national convention with funds stolen from public coffers.

The PDP also described the ruling party as a laughing stock and a huge joke among Nigerians following “the inability of its leaders to resist the imposition of an individual overburdened by corruption allegations as its new leader.”

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the entire convention is a celebration of corruption organized to crown dishonest and fraudulent individuals, who ordinarily should be guests of the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The APC has finally capped itself a party of corruption, deceit and lies, where alleged treasury looters are robed as kings and where all decency have been thrown overboard for official hooliganism. Our investigation has since revealed that governors of APC-controlled states were coerced to divert huge sums from federal bailout funds meant for the wellbeing of the people as well as monies budgeted for development projects in various communities, to fund a failed convention that promises to sing the Nunc Dimitis of APC.

“Nigerians can now surmise why the Presidency refused to bat an eye over reported siphoning of billions of naira from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allegedly to fund the activities of the APC,” the statement read in part.

The party called on Nigerians to “mark the APC convention as an epilogue for a party that has caused our nation and her people so much pain and anguish in the last three years.”