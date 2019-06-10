<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governors of the party on the platform of Progressive Governors Forum and all its elected representatives in the National Assembly is ongoing in Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting presided over by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is not known, it is believed that the meeting is to fine tune arrangement for the inauguration of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The meeting may also come up with arrangement for the remaining positions both in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The party is supposed to produce the Senate Leader, Deputy Senate Leader, House leader and his deputy Chief Whip as well as the Chief Whip for both the Senate and House of Representative.

An official statement is expected after the meeting which is also being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The SGF also held a high level meeting with the some of the governors at the Kebbi Governors lodge on Sunday night while the NWC also met to finalise arrangement for the inauguration of the National Assembly, endorsing Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President and Idris Wase as Deputy Speaker.