



The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the people of the state for their overwhelming votes, support and demonstration of loyalty in the Presidential and National Assembly polls held last Saturday.

The party also commended its followers and supporters for ensuring that the party triumphs during the polls and the ceaseless efforts during the execution of its people-oriented programmes for the people of the state.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, in a statement also appreciated the people for their large turnout and generally peaceful conduct of the elections, noting that despite the vote buying by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the will of the people still prevailed.

Olatunde said that the turn out and peaceful conduct of the people have demonstrated their commitment to democracy and good governance, stressing that APC will continue to appreciate them for their trust and belief in the party, its programmes and leadership.

The party’s spokesperson said that winning two Senatorial seats and nine House of Representatives thirteen seats clearly and evidently shows that APC is still the party to beat in the state.

According to him, “We are impressed by the results of the elections given the fact that our party won two out of the three senatorial seats and nine of the fourteen National Assembly seats. We thank the people of Oyo State for their steadfast support for our great party.

“Though, some of the results did not meet our expectations, we are not daunted because all in all, we got the majority seats in the National Assembly from the state and we are convinced that this victory will be replicated in the Gubernatorial and State Assembly election on March 9,” Olatunde added.

He urged party faithful, residents and citizens to further confirm their preference for the party in the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections, reiterating that the APC is the only party that will move Oyo State to the next level.