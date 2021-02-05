



The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday in Abuja, commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara for ensuring good governance and developing the state in spite of its lean finances.

Sen. John Akpanudoedeghe, National Secretary of the party’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) gave the commendation in a statement while felicitating with the governor on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

“This is with a clear understanding of the real and pressing needs of Kwara following past administrations of profligacy and mismanagement of the state’s lean resources.

“Gov. AbdulRazaq has focused attention on alleviating poverty, improving the standard of living of the people and revamping previously dilapidated infrastructure and public services in the state.

“In agriculture, the 10 year agricultural transformation plan being implemented by the state government will ensure food security, generate employment opportunities and reduce poverty.

“In education, AbdulRazaq has improved educational management through infrastructural development, training of teachers, prompt payment of salaries and bursary awards to students of Kwara origin,” he said.





This, he said, had ultimately improved both the morale and academic excellence of students in the state.

Akpanudoedeghe added that in the area of health care development, the state government was pioneering the adaption of the use of telemedicine, better funding and autonomy for the state’s hospitals to serve as the launch-pad of the 21st century medical technology.

According to him, this is in addition to bringing healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of rural populace in the state.

“Commendably, the laudable feats have been achieved through Gov. AbdulRazaq’s prudent spending, planning and hands on governance approach,” he said.

Akpanudoedeghe lauded AbdulRazaq as a leader of the party in Kwara for supporting its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee as it brought peace and unity to the state chapter.

He thanked the governor for mobilising party supporters and members for its nationwide registration, revalidation and update exercise.

Akpanudoedeghe prayed for good health, long life and wisdom for the governor as he built a Kwara that worked for everyone.