The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, has hailed Governor Willie Obiano, for ordering the production of three million local masks, and approving 10 percent tax refund to businesses in the state to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on businesses in the state.

A press release by the spokesperson of the APC in Anambra, Okelo Madukife, congratulated Obiano for coming out of self-quarantine, after 14 days.

Okelo said it was heart-warming that all the samples sent to Irrua in Edo State tested negative for COVID-19.

He, however, noted that there was need to have a centre in Anambra to facilitate speedy testing, as some people may be carriers, without having the privilege of a test.

Part of the release read, “We thank Gov. Willie Obiano for coming out of self-isolation to give a broadcast yesterday afternoon in his Aguleri Country home.

“This update has assisted in more ways than one and we are glad to have accelerated it. The Anambra State community should also hear from the Commissioners for Health and Information often to justify their pay.

“Many of the questions raised in our series of statement on COVID-19 were answered and we are happy with that. We now know that nine (9) samples have been forwarded to Irrua Testing Centre from Anambra State, in two batches of six (6) and three (3) and that out of the first six, four are negative and two are inconclusive. And no result has been received in the second batch of three.”





The party said it is expecting the Deputy Governor, Commissioner of Health and Commissioner for Information to immediately convene a press conference, and take over from where the state governor stopped.

He added that, “We join Gov. Obiano in thanking Fidelity Bank and Access Bank for volunteering to set up and equip what the governor calls ‘Surge Centres’ in Ekwulobia General Hospital and Umuleri General Hospital, presumably one apiece.

“The envisaged press conference should explain surge centres in a way that grandmothers in Anambra interior communities can understand them and relate to their use. We also thank other corporate bodies already named by His Excellency.”

He praised the decision to produce three million facemasks, saying, “The decision of the governor to engage Anambra tailors in an initiative to sew facemasks from home agrees with our proposals in previous statements for homegrown management solutions.

“In our view, these masks will be very helpful to the health workers and care givers in contact with any infected, and not necessarily for everyone to put on. We however leave that further detailing to the experts.

“We commend the 10 percent tax rebate from the government on business communities for the year 2020 and note that an APC Anambra State Government would have considered 25 percent, given that budget benchmark for crude oil has nosedived by approximate $20, and the crisis struck in the formative days of the year plan, which promises to disrupt projections.”