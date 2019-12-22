<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State have commended the Director General of the state campaign council and former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, for ensuring that the party got a seat at the state house of assembly.

They noted that without chief Iwu’s resilience and doggedness, it would not have been possible for the party to win the only seat it currently has in the state house of assembly.

Speaking when they paid a thank-you visit to Iwu who is the APC leader in the local government, the chairman of ward Chairmen in the LGA, Pastor Jonas Onyeocha said it was noteworthy that the former SSG deployed his personal resources and time to assist the party recover its stolen mandate.

According to Pastor Onyeocha, after INEC had declared a wrong candidate as a winner and the election tribunal affirmed same, it took the indomitable effort of Chief Iwu for the Appeal Court to restore the mandate of APC.

Also speaking, the LGA Chairman of the party, Mr. Ken Nwachukwu said it was historic that God used Chief Iwu to ensure the victory of Hon Emeka Nduka as the only APC member of Imo State House of Assembly.

He noted that when other leaders had given up hope in recovering the stolen mandate, it was Chief Iwu who insisted that APC must pursue the matter to the Appeal Court which eventually gave APC victory.

“He started supporting Hon. Emeka Nduka right from the primaries to the main election, to the tribunal and finally to the Appeal Court. He never lost faith for one day. By his action, he saved Imo APC from shame “, Hon. Nwachukwu averred.

The APC chairman described Chief Iwu as a loyal party man who believes in President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leadership, and urged him to continue in that stead.

Responding, Chief Iwu explained that he was motivated to back the APC candidate because it would have been politically disastrous for APC not to be represented in Imo State House of Assembly.

While dedicating the victory to President Buhari and the APC National leadership, Chief Iwu commended Senator Hope Uzodinma, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie and other leaders of APC in the state and Local Government, for their assistance.

He called on the lawmaker to regard his victory as a call to serve the entire people of Ehime Mbano irrespective of party affiliations, in addition to respecting constituted authorities.

Also speaking, the member representing Ehime Mbano State constituency in Imo House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nduka said he was grateful to Chief Iwu for all his support and encouragement.

While pledging to ensure effective and quality representation for the people, Hon. Nduka commended the APC ward and LGA leaders for embarking upon the thank-you visit to Chief Iwu.