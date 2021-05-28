The group operating under the auspices of All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Awareness & Campaign, made this remark on Friday in Abuja while reeling out some of the achievements of the APC-led government led by President Buhari.

Addressing journalists, group’s national coordinator, Barr. Ismail Ahmed, said the group has commenced a national campaign to promote some of the initiatives of APC-led government.

Ahmed said: “As committed members of the APC, we are convinced that since May 29, 2015, when the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was inaugurated, landmark initiatives have been; and are being implemented.

“In comparative terms, President Buhari’s government has recorded more achievements within six years than all the previous governments under the PDP between 1999 and 2015.”

He noted that their intention of the group was to present these achievements with facts and empirical evidence on weekly basis where Nigerians will be invited to engage the issues based on specific highlights of work being executed by the Buhari administration.

“We will also invite opposition parties, especially the PDP to engage the issues by presenting, especially what they comparatively were able to achieve when they were in power or in states where they control.

“This campaign has become necessary to prevent a situation whereby, political entrepreneurs would take advantage of current challenges in the country to mislead Nigerians into believing that APC and President Buhari’s government has failed,” he said.

He further stressed that though, there are challenges, which both the Federal Government and all party leaders are working hard to resolve adding; “as a group, we will do all we can to support our leaders to succeed in resolving all our national challenges.





“With all the challenges in the country, APC is the only party that is working to address them. Our leaders are not in denial and are responding to the challenges.

“Our party, APC, is the only party in the country whose leadership has acknowledged its internal problems and have initiated processes of resolving its internal problems.”

The group however, commends the leadership of President Buhari for undergoing a deep-rooted, rebuilding and re-positioning process adding; “a new leadership will emerge at the end of this process.

“Unlike other parties controlled by godfathers who are in denial of their internal challenges, APC belongs to members who are ordinary Nigerians, and our leaders have no option but to ensure that expectations of Nigerians are fully met.

“Our country, Nigeria, like every country in the world, is faced with difficult problems. These are not problems created by our party and its leadership.

“If anything, through all the initiatives being implemented by the APC Federal Government, our party under the leadership of President Buhari has demonstrated unrivalled boldness and commitment to solve these longstanding issues and to move Nigeria forward.

“As loyal party men, we will be objective and support our leaders with all the necessary recommendations, so as to ensure that our party is able to achieve the goal of changing Nigeria for the better in line with the slogan of the party.

“Changing Nigeria for the better requires hard decisions, which are the focus of all our governments’ initiatives under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will showcase these initiatives and achievements,” the group stressed.

Other leaders of the group include former spokesman of the party, Lanre Issah-Onilu, Tolu Ogunlesi and the Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, (PGF) Salihu Mohammed Lukman.