



The mandate Group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state wants the state leadership of the party sacked and the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, sanctioned for working against the interest of the party in the just concluded Presidential and national Assembly elections.

The group which has been complaining that Governor Akeredolu was working against the interest of the party said Governor Akeredolu and the state party chairman actually worked for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the election, attributing the PDP victory in the state to the anti-party activities carried out by the governor.

The APC Mandate Group two weeks ago raised an alarm and accused Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of working against the APC and the re-election of President Buhari.

Addressing newsmen at the APC national secretariat, the group’s Publicity Secretary, Comrade Olugbenga Bojuwomi, said they have evidence that governor Akeredolu did not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all APC candidates in the Feb. 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

They accused the governor of destroying the APC in the state by creating faction called Aketi group and using Ondo NURTW to actualise it and has divided the perfect circle of Ondo APC into segments and further disintegrated the party called in the state.

“Even the logistics given to Governor Akeredolu from Abuja was used against all the APC Candidates, including President Buhari in Ondo State.”

He said it was unfortunate that the APC national leadership failed to listen to the group’s earlier alarm on the anti-party activities of some of the party’s stakeholders in the state. We have raised several allegations against Mr. Governor; the pockets of violence that were recorded in his home-town (Owo) on the election day against APC loyalists confirmed our allegations.

“While voting, Governor Akeredolu was sighted voting for PDP Presidential Candidate and his Action Alliance (AA) National Assembly Candidates, that is why AA won in his unit and local government respectively. It is evidently clear that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Ondo APC Chairman Ade Adetimehin have no regard for the APC leadership and the Presidency. The duo has fought President Buhari to a standstill in Ondo state, we hereby call for the immediate dissolution of Ondo APC Executive,” he said.

According to him, the APC Ondo state executive has become Governor Akeredolu’s stooge since his inauguration, adding that appropriate sanctions should be meted on the state Governor and the party’s state chairman if the APC would still have the grasp of Ondo state which he said was presently a PDP State.

He, however, noted that it was clear that a few APC stalwart were loyal to the APC and President Buhari in Ondo State, going by the trend of the election result.

He added that it was obvious that Sen. Ajayi Boroffice was a strongman of Ondo politics, despite the huddles, rigors and threat from political stakeholders toward his re-election bid.