The Support Group of All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the Supreme Court to review its judgment nullifying all the party’s candidates in the 2019 general elections in Zamfara.

The group Chairman, Mr Ezedaviddinma Nonso, said this on Monday while briefing newsmen at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Nonso recalled that the Supreme Court, on May 24, upheld the ruling of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division which upturned the ruling of the State High Court, Gusau, that earlier ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept all candidates of the APC.

He added that the development nullified votes cast for APC in the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Zamfara.

According to him, the apex court judgment led to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerging winners in the election.





Nonso said that haven legally being on the ballot during the poll, the court should reconsider its earlier stand and restore the wishes of Zamfara people.

According to him, the people voted for the APC in all the election and are crying for the return of their mandate.

“The ruling of the Sokoto Appeal was defective because the court erred in granting reliefs which were prayed consequence upon the jurisdiction of the state High Court on election matters.

“We believe since the Appeal court ruled that the state High Court do have such jurisdiction, it should not have gone ahead to void the order of the said court.

“We pray their lordships to review the ruling and being a court of records, set it aside and give justice to the teeming masses who came out to vote for the APC candidates in the said election,” Nonso said.

He also appealed to the Marafa faction of the party to join hands with former Gov. Abdulaziz Yari to restore the pride of the APC in Zamfara.