A group known as Next Level Youth for Buhari has accused Kabiru Gaya, senator representing Kano south, of working with “elements” in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to canvass for the adoption of the open secret ballot system for the election of the senate president.

In a statement on Saturday, Durosinmi Meseko, convener of the group, said his opting for a secret ballot system is in opposition of the party’s position.

Meseko urged the senator’s constituents to recall him if he does not “retrace his steps.”

“When we read the report in some national dailies about how 13 senators-elect from the APC had been approached with mouth watering promises to jettison the position of the party on senator Ahmed Lawan and the adoption of open balloting system, we never believed it until Senator Kabiru Gaya granted recently granted OAK TV Hausa Version an interview during which he openly canvassed for secret balloting in the election of the 9th senate president,” the former house of representatives member said.

“What is Senator Gaya hiding from his constituents, the party that sponsored him and the public that he wants to do secretly? He has indirectly opposed the position of the party without minding the consequences of anti-party activities.

“We hereby call on the leadership of the APC to call Senator Kabiru Gaya to order to retrace his steps immediately or face recall by his constituents.”

The convener said voting openly is a norm in parliament all over the world.

“We all know that the grund norm of parliamentary practices all over the world in electing principal officers and other voting processes is to vote openly because in most climes your voting record in the chambers or within the parliament determines your re-election or otherwise and that was what the senate rule officially adopted in the 7th assembly until another one was forged in the 8th assembly,” he said.

“And to further his anti-party actions, Senator Gaya defended the indefensible by supporting those who forged the 8th Senate Rule Book saying it was legitimately adopted! The party should be very firm this time with perfidy within its fold.

“Party discipline should no longer be taken for granted as in the case of Senator Kabiru Gaya.”