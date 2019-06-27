<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 57th birthday.

The party also greeted Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he marks his 54th birthday.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said: “The APC family attest to Gbajabiamila’s exemplary qualities as a cerebral lawmaker, detribalised Nigerian and a loyal party man who has consistently defended internal democracy, party loyalty, discipline and above all, nati onal interest.

“A testament to Gbajabiamila’s pedigree and appeal was in full display during his recent landslide speakership election victory, which transcended party affiliations.

“The support of the National Assembly remains critical to enable the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration deliver on our Change Agenda and Next Level manifesto. As Minority Leader, Majority Leader and now Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila’s colleagues have found in him a consensus builder, who is committed to ensuring best legislative practice and cooperation between the executive and legislative arms of government.

“Under Gbajabiamila’s leadership, we are confident that the 9th House of Representatives will support critical legislative intervention to drive the developmental, social investments and empowerment programmes for our people.”

The statement added that Sanwo-Olu’s birthday, coming just less than a month after he assumed the mantle of leadership of the Centre of Excellence, could not have come at a more auspicious time.

It said: “The party is delighted to celebrate the governor who, has within a very short time, left no one in any doubt of the positive direction he plans to take Lagos in the next four years.

“The APC while acknowledging the multifaceted challenges confronting Lagos state, affirms the governor is ready to walk his talk against the backdrop of his administration’s pro-people actions and policies in the last one month.

“Our great party is confident that Lagosians would not have any cause to regret voting this embodiment of hard work, commitment, loyalty and a man of vision and ideas into office as their governor.

“We wish the governor a very happy birthday and pray to God to imbue him with wisdom and sound health to run the affairs of the state successfully for the next four years.”