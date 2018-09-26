The National leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) has granted a waiver to the lawmaker representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, to contest the 2019 general election.

Overwhelmed with joy, Agbonnayima who arrived in Benin Airport from Abuja, on Tuesday, to a rousing welcome by his supporters, displayed the waiver letter after undergoing screening for the APC primaries.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state was already jittery about the waiver granted him in the APC.

According to Agbonnayima, “I thank the APC leadership. The PDP will be jittery because what is happening now is show of love.

“I thank Oshiomhole for approving my waiver. Edo State belongs to APC and the PDP knows that. That is why they are afriad”, he said.

The federal lawmaker, who was elected to the National Assembly on the platform of the PDP, but defected to the APC, also commented on the Osun State inconclusive election and urged the people not to the trust the PDP.

He expressed optimism that the APC would be victorious despite the allignment being pursued by the PDP.

He continued, “PDP is worried about the situation in Osun, that is why they are going into allignment but the people know you cannot trust the PDP. I believe the APC will be victorious”, he said.