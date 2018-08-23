The Chairman of Osun State Local Government Service Commission, Dr Peter Babalola, on Thursday resigned his appointment from the service of the state.

The former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election in the state announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola.

In the letter dated August 23, 2018, he explained that his resignation was hinged on his desire to channel his time to other endeavours.

Hours after the development, Babalola said in an interview that he was ready to chart a new course for his future.

Elsewhere, the lawmaker representing Ila State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Clement Akanni, defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Akanni announced his defection amid crowd of supporters at the Igbonnibi city hall in Ila town.

His defection and the resignation of the Local Government Service Commission chairman come one month to the Osun State governorship election slated for September 22.

On July 20, Babalola and two others withdrew from the primary governorship election conducted by the APC leadership before the exercise commenced.

The other aspirants are Senator Babajide Omoworare and Mr Moshood Adeoti who also resigned as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Adeoti has since joined the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and picked the party’s ticket as its candidate in next month’s governorship election.