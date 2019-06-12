<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum has promised to work in synergy with the leadership of the National Assembly to deepen democracy and provide democratic dividends to Nigerians.

In a letter of congratulations signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, the APC governors said the election of Senator Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representative was a testament of their leadership quality and strength of character, patience and interpersonal relationship.

Bagudu said the governors were looking forward to meeting with the new leadership of the National Assembly to strategise on how to fast track the process of delivering on their campaign promises.

The letters read: “I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is indeed a testament to your faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

“As APC Governors, we look forward to close working relations with you to strengthen the capacity of our party, APC and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategise on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard.”