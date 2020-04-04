<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have congratulated their national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the PGF, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in a statement described the former Edo State governor as a founding member of the forum whose contribution and inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria have been acknowledged.

The statement read in part:” The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, on his 68th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with you and your entire family.





“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We also acknowledge your contributions as one of the founding members of this forum and continued inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria.

“As our National Chairman, we join your family, our party members and all Nigerians to celebrate you.

Once more, as we rejoice with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, we call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we all work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic. “