The Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, has suggested for the setting up of a fact-finding committee to look into cases of disciplinary actions taken by the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

He made the suggestion in a written intervention made public, in Abuja, on Saturday.

Lukeman advised that the forthcoming NEC meeting should activate Article 21 of the party’s constitution with the appointment of respective fact-finding committees for cases of the suspension placed on some persons by the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee.

Lukeman said, “With the emergency National Executive Council of APC scheduled to hold Tuesday, March 17, 2019, apart from the issue of appointing Acting National Chairman, the resolution of cases of so-called suspension of members of the National Working Committee would have to be addressed.





“This is very important given that part of what the emergency NEC meeting would be required to achieve is to lay a solid foundation for the resolution of all the major leadership problems facing the party.

“That will mean that the NEC will have to review all cases affecting all leaders of the party, especially members of the NWC and as much as possible ensure they are settled.

“This is also necessary because, after the meeting, it will be the NWC that will be saddled with the responsibility of providing leadership to resolve all other leadership problems.

“Therefore, charity must begin at home, or as they say in law, he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.”

He noted that the Oshiomhole-led NWC lacked the powers to take the disciplinary actions it took against some NWC members within the last two years.