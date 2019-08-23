<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently in a closed door meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, to discuss several issues affecting the party and review some of its strategies ahead of the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

As the meeting went underway, news filtered of the Tribunal ruling which nullified the election of Sen. Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West.

Although details of the emergency meeting remained under wraps, there is a possibility that participants would also discuss the development in Kogi West.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, and Kebbi state Governor, Atiku Bagudu, is leading at least four other governors of the party for the meeting.

It was not immediately clear whether the meeting would also discuss a recent letter written by the Director General of the PGF, Saliu Moh. Lukman, accusing the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of leading the party to its grave.