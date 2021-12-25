APC governors describe Governor Ganduje as politics’ shining light

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) on Saturday in Abuja described Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as Nigeria’s politics shining light as he celebrates his 72nd birthday.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of the forum said this in a statement while felicitating with their Kano State counterpart.

The PGF is an umbrella body of serving governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bagudu rejoiced with Ganduje, saying that he was a leader with vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

He reaffirmed the Forum’s commitment to implementing programmes that would strengthen the capacities of progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty.

“The PGF joins Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano State, to celebrate his 72nd birthday.

“Along with the people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, the APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level,” he stated.

The PGF chairman noted that as governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by the APC-led government, Ganduje had remained a true leader.