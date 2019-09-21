<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have agreed to adopt uniform common initiatives to emerge as a distinctly social democratic party.

Governors Mohammed Badaru Abubakar and Simon Lalong of Jigawa and Plateau states disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at an inaugural meeting of the PGF Governance Programme Steering Committee (PGPSC) that was constituted by the APC governors.

The PGPSC chairman, Badaru, and co-chairman Lalong, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, said the uniformity of policy initiatives among the APC states was a fundamental requirement.

Lalong, who said the APC governors had made some efforts between 20l5 and 20l9 to adopt common initiatives, added that the forum had already agreed to some priorities, including revenue mobilisation, funding for security, education and health based on assessment of initiatives from their states and critical assessments of the challenges facing them.

He said the governors had already adopted Prototype Bills in the four areas mentioned above for domestication in states through the work of Secretaries of Governments of APC states, facilitated by the PGPSC.

Earlier, the governor of Jigawa State said the governors wanted the committee to focus more on strengthening the capacity of states to have increased commitment to implement approved initiatives between 2019 and 2023.