



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have resolved to adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives geared towards strengthening food production and security in the APC states and the country in general.

The resolutions was contained in the communiqué raised after a virtual meeting of secretaries to the state governments of APC states.

Itemising the resolutions in the statement signed by the duo of the Secretary to State Governments of Jigawa State, Adamu Fanini and Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu, they agreed on 180-day maternity leave for nursing mothers.

“Given the importance of nutrition to addressing the problems of stunting and wasting in children, the meeting agreed that APC-controlled states commit themselves to promoting essential nutrient fortified foods and supplements for children under the ages of five and nursing mothers;





“Considering the importance of robust public engagement in the implementation of the Framework for Maternal and Child Nutrition, APC states undertake to design effective communication strategies to raise public awareness and transform public attitudes towards issues related to malnutrition and its effects on the Child and nursing mothers.

“Because of the significant role parental support play in the lives of children and the need to enhance the health of nursing mothers, APC States are committed to implementing the recommendation to prioritise granting 180 days (six months) maternity leave for nursing mothers in the APC States; APC state governments are also committed to encouraging and supporting women to practice six months of exclusive breastfeeding of children from birth; and given the strong linkages between national security and food security, the APC States should adopt sustainable strategies and other initiatives for strengthening food production and food security, as part of their development programmes.”